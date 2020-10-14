UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthi Rebels In Yemen Free 2 American Hostages - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 08:56 PM

Houthi Rebels in Yemen Free 2 American Hostages - Reports

Houthi rebels in Yemen released two Americans in exchange for more than 200 of the rebel group's loyalists who had been stranded in Oman, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Houthi rebels in Yemen released two Americans in exchange for more than 200 of the rebel group's loyalists who had been stranded in Oman, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The deal secured freedom for Sandra Loli, a humanitarian worker who was held hostage by the Houthis for about three years, and Mikael Gidada, a businessman who was held for about a year, Deputy Assistant to the US President Kash Patel was quoted as saying in the report.

A Royal Oman Air Force plane with the US hostages and the remains of a third American flew out of Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa, hours after the jet and a companion flight brought hundreds of militants in Oman back to the country, the report said.

The pact also included the return of the remains of Bilal Fateen, a third American who had been held by the Houthis.

Patel said the Trump administration had been working urgently to secure the deal because Loli's health was in decline. The deal also included delivery of medical aid for Yemen.

The United States worked to ensure that Houthis returning to Yemen did not pose a major risk, the report added.

Related Topics

Militants Exchange Yemen Oman Trump Sanaa United States

Recent Stories

EU business groups urge post-Brexit deal

3 minutes ago

Fourth win for Demare in Giro d'Italia, Almeida ho ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 14 Oct 2020

4 minutes ago

Kyrgyz President's Office Refutes Statements About ..

4 minutes ago

Iran Developed More Advanced Missiles Than Ones It ..

4 minutes ago

Nature backs Biden over 'disastrous' Trump for US ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.