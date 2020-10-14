Houthi Rebels in Yemen Free 2 American Hostages - Reports

Houthi rebels in Yemen released two Americans in exchange for more than 200 of the rebel group's loyalists who had been stranded in Oman, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Houthi rebels in Yemen released two Americans in exchange for more than 200 of the rebel group's loyalists who had been stranded in Oman, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The deal secured freedom for Sandra Loli, a humanitarian worker who was held hostage by the Houthis for about three years, and Mikael Gidada, a businessman who was held for about a year, Deputy Assistant to the US President Kash Patel was quoted as saying in the report.

A Royal Oman Air Force plane with the US hostages and the remains of a third American flew out of Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa, hours after the jet and a companion flight brought hundreds of militants in Oman back to the country, the report said.

The pact also included the return of the remains of Bilal Fateen, a third American who had been held by the Houthis.

Patel said the Trump administration had been working urgently to secure the deal because Loli's health was in decline. The deal also included delivery of medical aid for Yemen.

The United States worked to ensure that Houthis returning to Yemen did not pose a major risk, the report added.