Houthi Rebels Say Killed Murderer Of Movement Leader's Brother - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 03:40 AM

Houthi Rebels Say Killed Murderer of Movement Leader's Brother - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels said they had managed to kill the murderer of Ibrahim Badreddin Houthi, brother of the movement's leader, Abdul-Malik Badreddin Houthi, media reported.

Last month, the Houthis said that Ibrahim Badreddin Houthi had been assassinated by the forces, backed by the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

According to the Houthi-backed Al-Masirah broadcaster, the rebel Interior Ministry said that it had killed the murderer, who reportedly had links to Saudi Arabia.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The fighting has significantly escalated within recent several weeks.

