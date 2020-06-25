UrduPoint.com
Houthi Rebels Say Saudi-led Coalition Launched Almost 40 Airstrikes On 4 Yemeni Provinces

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia has carried out around 40 intensive air raids on four central and western Yemeni provinces, the Houthi-run Al Masirah broadcaster reported.

The coalition's air force has conducted 37 air raids on a number of provinces, the news outlet reported late on Wednesday. Out of the total, 14 airstrikes were carried out on the central province of Al Bayda, targeting the Qania area in the province's northern part.

Around 10 airstrikes were launched on the district of Sirwah in the province of Marib, east of the capital of Sanaa, the movement said.

A further six air raids hit the Al Hazm and Khabb wa ash Shaaf districts in the al-Jawf province that borders Saudi Arabia, while the province of Amran was subjected to four airstrikes by the alliance's air force, according to the rebels.

On Tuesday, the Shia rebel group said that it had conducted a large-scale offensive against Saudi Arabia, noting that it would soon share operation-related details.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

