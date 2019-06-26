Houthi Rebels Say Targeted Saudi Abha, Jazan Airports With Drones - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Insurgents from the Ansar Allah movement, known as the Houthis, said that they had again targeted the airports in the Saudi Arabia's cities of Abha and Jazan with drones, which are located not far from the Yemeni border, media reported.

Houthi-controlled Al Masirah tv reported citing an official spokesperson for the Houthi military that the drones had in particular targeted hangars with the Saudi Air Force aircraft.

"We reiterate our call on civilians and companies to avoid approaching airports and military facilities, because we will continue to target them in response to the crimes of the aggressors," the spokesperson said as quoted by the broadcaster.

Saudi Arabia has not yet commented on this information.

On June 23, the Houthi rebels targeted the Abha airport with drones, killing at least one person and leaving eight more injured.

The Houthis have struck the airport many times this month.

The Saudi-led coalition has been engaged in the civil war in Yemen since March 2015, when it started to carry out airstrikes against the Houthi armed rebels at the request of Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - over 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid.

In December 2018, for the first time in several years, the parties to the conflict in Yemen met for a negotiation, which was organized by the United Nations in Stockholm. They managed to reach a number of important agreements, in particular, to implement a ceasefire, exchange prisoners and open humanitarian corridors in the port city of Al Hudaydah.