(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The Shia rebel Houthi movement has launched a new large-scale offensive, targeting Saudi Arabia's military bases and installations, Yahya Saree, the military spokesman for the movement, announced on Monday.

"During a wide military operation, our ballistic missiles and drones have targeted a number of Saudi military objects and vital enemy installations, including bases and airports, in Jizan, Najran and Asir," the spokesman said in an official statement, published by the Houthi-run Al Masirah broadcaster.

The Houthi rebels also hit the Tadaween military camp, located in Yemen's Marib, when a meeting that included Saudi commanders was held, according to the spokesman.

The attack has left dozens of people killed and injured, Saree added.

"[The Houthi also attacked] another military targets at the airports of Abha, Jizan and Najran, in addition to giant oil facilities in the industrial area of Jizan, leaving a number of people injured," the spokesman said.

The spokesman stressed that the armed forces continue to defend Yemen and its people "until achieving freedom and independence."

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years now.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab coalition, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.