ADEN, YEMEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Fighters of the Houthi rebel group shelled a residential area in the country's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Monday, leaving seven people killed, a government official told Xinhua.

"The Houthis indiscriminately fired mortars and artillery shells that landed on a residential neighborhood in Durayhmi district south of Hodeidah," the local government source said on condition of anonymity.

He confirmed that a total of seven people were killed and nearly 15 others injured, mostly women and children, as a result of the random shelling.

A medical source at the public hospital in Durayhmi confirmed receiving a number of wounded people in critical conditions due to serious injuries.

The port city of Hodeidah, a vital lifeline for millions facing starvation, has seen a shaky cease-fire between the government and the Houthis since they reached an UN-sponsored truce in Stockholm in December 2018.

Hodeidah is under the control of the Iran-backed Houthis, while the government forces have advanced to the southern and eastern districts.

Both sides have been blaming each other for truce breaches and sporadic military escalation in the strategic Yemeni port city.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.