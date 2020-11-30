UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthi Shelling Hits Residential Area In Yemen's Hodeidah, 7 Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:32 PM

Houthi shelling hits residential area in Yemen's Hodeidah, 7 killed

Fighters of the Houthi rebel group shelled a residential area in the country's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Monday, leaving seven people killed, a government official told Xinhua

ADEN, YEMEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Fighters of the Houthi rebel group shelled a residential area in the country's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Monday, leaving seven people killed, a government official told Xinhua.

"The Houthis indiscriminately fired mortars and artillery shells that landed on a residential neighborhood in Durayhmi district south of Hodeidah," the local government source said on condition of anonymity.

He confirmed that a total of seven people were killed and nearly 15 others injured, mostly women and children, as a result of the random shelling.

A medical source at the public hospital in Durayhmi confirmed receiving a number of wounded people in critical conditions due to serious injuries.

The port city of Hodeidah, a vital lifeline for millions facing starvation, has seen a shaky cease-fire between the government and the Houthis since they reached an UN-sponsored truce in Stockholm in December 2018.

Hodeidah is under the control of the Iran-backed Houthis, while the government forces have advanced to the southern and eastern districts.

Both sides have been blaming each other for truce breaches and sporadic military escalation in the strategic Yemeni port city.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

Related Topics

Injured Stockholm Sanaa December Women 2018 Government Million

Recent Stories

PM directs to take steps for financial assistance, ..

28 minutes ago

Vivo Launches the Limited Edition Moonlight Sonata ..

40 minutes ago

Drug peddler caught with narcotics

5 minutes ago

'Deeni Madaris to follow government decisions'

5 minutes ago

Iran lays to rest nuclear scientist, vows to carry ..

5 minutes ago

Two civil judges tested positive of coronavirus in ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.