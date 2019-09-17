Houthi Spokesman Says US Wanted Meeting After Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Refineries

The United States has offered the Houthi Islamist movement to arrange a meeting following its drone attack on Saudi oil refineries, the movement's representative told Al-Jazeera TV channel on Tuesday

On Sunday, a drone attack on Saudi Aramco forced the Saudi national oil company to shut down its Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, thus cutting the net oil output by more than half. The Iran-backed military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The United States has demanded a meeting with us, but we do not want a meeting for its own sake. We do not trust the United States in its attempts to find a way out of the Yemeni crisis," the representative said.

He added that the attack on the Saudi oil facilities was a natural response to Saudi intervention in Yemen.

"A cessation of Saudi Arabia's military actions is the main condition for a political solution. We are for dialogue and peace, but not under shootings and bombs ... Currently there is no real dialogue in Yemen, and Saudi Arabia does not want dialogue, only Yemen's partition," the representative said.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.