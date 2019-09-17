UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthi Spokesman Says US Wanted Meeting After Drone Attack On Saudi Oil Refineries

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 10:43 PM

Houthi Spokesman Says US Wanted Meeting After Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Refineries

The United States has offered the Houthi Islamist movement to arrange a meeting following its drone attack on Saudi oil refineries, the movement's representative told Al-Jazeera TV channel on Tuesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The United States has offered the Houthi Islamist movement to arrange a meeting following its drone attack on Saudi oil refineries, the movement's representative told Al-Jazeera tv channel on Tuesday.

On Sunday, a drone attack on Saudi Aramco forced the Saudi national oil company to shut down its Abqaiq and Khurais facilities, thus cutting the net oil output by more than half. The Iran-backed military wing of Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The United States has demanded a meeting with us, but we do not want a meeting for its own sake. We do not trust the United States in its attempts to find a way out of the Yemeni crisis," the representative said.

He added that the attack on the Saudi oil facilities was a natural response to Saudi intervention in Yemen.

"A cessation of Saudi Arabia's military actions is the main condition for a political solution. We are for dialogue and peace, but not under shootings and bombs ... Currently there is no real dialogue in Yemen, and Saudi Arabia does not want dialogue, only Yemen's partition," the representative said.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Yemen Company Oil Saudi United States Saudi Arabia March Sunday 2015 TV Government

Recent Stories

All Parties Kashmir conference held

3 minutes ago

14 Proclaimed Offenders arrested in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Three injured in cylinder blast in Lahore

3 minutes ago

Shehbaz inquires after Chaudhry Shujaat's health

3 minutes ago

Riyadh Sells Istanbul Consulate Building, Place of ..

8 minutes ago

Man dies after falling in deep well in Sanjawi

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.