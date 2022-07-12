UrduPoint.com

Houthis Accuse Saudi Arabia Of Truce Violations In Yemen

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Houthis Accuse Saudi Arabia of Truce Violations in Yemen

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, has accused Saudi Arabia of violating the truce and shelling border areas in Yemen, which resulted in the death of dozens of people.

Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam said on social media on Monday that the death of "dozens of people" as a result of Saudi shelling of the border areas over the past week is a "huge violation" of the ceasefire agreement and a permanent obstacle to the truce.

He accused the Saudi-led coalition of not issuing permits for flights from the Yemeni capital to Arab countries and detaining ships with fuel and other essential goods in the Red Sea. According to the Houthi spokesman, since the beginning of the truce, only 15 flights have been made from the Sanaa airport, despite an agreement on two flights per week.

The conflict between Yemen's government forces and the Houthis aggravated in 2015 after a coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of Yemen's government and started conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The latter have retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles into Saudi Arabia.

At the start of April, a two-month ceasefire was agreed upon in Yemen under the auspices of the United Nations and supported by all parties to the conflict, including the Ansar Allah movement.

At the beginning of June, UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced a truce extension in the country, under the same conditions as the original document.

