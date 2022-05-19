Houthis Attack Foreign Yacht in Red Sea Off Yemeni Coast - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) A foreign yacht has been attacked by militants from the Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement in the Red Sea near the coast of Yemen's Hodeidah province in the southwest of the country, a source from the Yemeni coast guard's leadership said on Thursday.

"The attack on the Hong Kong-flagged yacht Lakota, which was sailing in international waters from Djibouti to Panama, involved the Houthis armed with assault rifles and grenade launchers on three boats. There were foreigners on board the yacht, including two French men, as well as their guards," the source was quoted as saying by the Al-Ain news portal.