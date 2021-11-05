UrduPoint.com

Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area In Yemen's Marib - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 12:37 AM

Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area in Yemen's Marib - Source

The Houthi rebel movement carried out a ballistic missile attack in the northern Yemeni city of Marib, the capital of the province of the same name, on Thursday, hitting a residential area, a local source told Sputnik

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The Houthi rebel movement carried out a ballistic missile attack in the northern Yemeni city of Marib, the capital of the province of the same name, on Thursday, hitting a residential area, a local source told Sputnik.

"A missile fired by the Houthis fell on a residential area in the city of Marib, the casualties are not yet known," the source said.

Since February 2020, the Houthi rebels have been conducting a large-scale military operation to seize the oil-rich Marib province, which is an important political, military and economic center that hosts the defense ministry's headquarters.

Yemen's conflict between government forces and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2014. The situation in the country was further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of the Yemen's government in 2015 and began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement.

