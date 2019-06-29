(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement accused the Yemeni government army of shelling a UN building in the port city of Al Hudaydah , Houthi-controlled broadcaster Almasirah reported on Saturday.

According to the Houthis, the army fired mortar shells at the UN building in the area of ar-Rabs in the city's south, but three shells fell in the area of the Street 90 in the city's eastern part.

The United Nations has not provided any comments on the incident so far.

The conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition joined the military fray on the government's side.

The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the country.

In December 2018, for the first time in several years, the parties to the conflict in Yemen met face-to-face in Stockholm for a meeting organized by the United Nations. They managed to reach a number of relevant agreements, in particular, to implement a ceasefire, exchange prisoners and open humanitarian corridors in Al Hudaydah.