Houthis Claim Carrying Out Large Drone Attack On Major Saudi Oil Field

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 06:49 PM

Houthis Claim Carrying Out Large Drone Attack on Major Saudi Oil Field

The military spokesman for Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthi movement) rebel forces, Yahya Saria, said on Saturday that 10 Houthi drones had struck Saudi Arabia's major oil field, Shaybah, in what he described as the largest attack ever on the kingdom's interior

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) The military spokesman for Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthi movement) rebel forces, Yahya Saria, said on Saturday that 10 Houthi drones had struck Saudi Arabia's major oil field, Shaybah, in what he described as the largest attack ever on the kingdom's interior.

"Ten drones attacked an [oil] field and refinery in Shaybah, owned by [Saudi] Aramco, in the east of the kingdom ... The Shaybah Oil Field has the largest oil reserves in the kingdom, which amount to more than a billion barrels," Saria said, as quoted by the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah broadcaster.

He noted that the operation had become the largest attack on Saudi targets in the country's interior since the start of the Yemen conflict.

The spokesman also warned that the list of Saudi targets expanded daily, pledging more painful attacks unless the aggression against Yemen stopped.

Saria also urged companies and civilians to stay away from all critically important facilities that could become Houthi targets.

Saudi Aramco, which owns the refinery, meanwhile, said that a "limited fire" had hit its Shaybah facility on Saturday morning, saying that it caused "no interruptions" to its activities.

"Saudi Aramco's response team controlled a limited fire this morning at the Shaybah NGL facility. There were no injuries and no interruptions to Saudi Aramco's oil operations. We will provide further details as they become available," the company said in a statement.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015, with the rebels retaliating against the attacks.

