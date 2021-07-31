Houthis Claim Control Over 2 Districts in Central Yemen

UrduPoint.com

Sat 31st July 2021 | 12:10 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The Shia Houthi rebels announced on Friday that its military took control over two districts in the central Yemeni province of Al Bayda.

"The armed forces have exercised the second phase of the large operation of Al-Nasr Al-Mubin in the Al Bayda province, which resulted in the liberation of two districts - Numan and Nata'a - in northern Al Bayda," Houthi military spokesman Yahia Saria told the Al Masirah broadcaster.

The movement established control over most areas in Al Bayda after it captured 100-square-kilometers (38 square miles) territory in the western and eastern parts of the province earlier this month, the spokesman specified.

Yemen has been struggling with an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. A coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia launched a military operation to support the internationally recognized Hadi government in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part in the north of the country, including the capital of Sanaa.

