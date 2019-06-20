Houthis Claim Cruise Missile Attack on Saudi Power Station in Southwest - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Insurgents from the Ansar Allah movement, known as the Houthis, launched a cruise missile strike on a power station in the southwest of Saudi Arabia, local media reported on Wednesday.

"The military confirms that a cruise missile hit the target - a power station in Jizan province. It was made in response to the continuation of war crimes against the Yemeni people and the blockade of the country," a Houthi military source, said as cited by the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah tv.

Saudi Arabia has not yet commented on the incident.

This is not the first time the Houthi movement launched attacks on Saudi targets. Earlier in June, the fighters attacked Jizan and Abha airports.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.