Houthis Claim Downing US-Made Spy Drone Near Border With Saudi Arabia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Houthi movement, which controls the north of Yemen, said on Friday that it had shot down a US-made spy drone near the border with the southwestern Saudi province of Aseer

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Houthi movement, which controls the north of Yemen , said on Friday that it had shot down a US-made spy drone near the border with the southwestern Saudi province of Aseer.

"The downed ScanEagle drone was conducting a reconnaissance mission," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria wrote on Twitter.

The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at the internationally recognized Yemeni government's request since March 2015.

In response, Houthis regularly attack Saudi border areas. In September, the attack on the kingdom's oil facilities resulted in a more than twofold drop in Saudi Arabia's net oil output.