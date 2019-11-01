UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthis Claim Downing US-Made Spy Drone Near Border With Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 07:32 PM

Houthis Claim Downing US-Made Spy Drone Near Border With Saudi Arabia

The Houthi movement, which controls the north of Yemen, said on Friday that it had shot down a US-made spy drone near the border with the southwestern Saudi province of Aseer

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Houthi movement, which controls the north of Yemen, said on Friday that it had shot down a US-made spy drone near the border with the southwestern Saudi province of Aseer.

"The downed ScanEagle drone was conducting a reconnaissance mission," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria wrote on Twitter.

The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at the internationally recognized Yemeni government's request since March 2015.

In response, Houthis regularly attack Saudi border areas. In September, the attack on the kingdom's oil facilities resulted in a more than twofold drop in Saudi Arabia's net oil output.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Twitter Yemen Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia March September Border 2015 Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan-Bangladesh face-off in two-match ODI seri ..

2 minutes ago

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of Two Type-054 A/P Warship ..

14 minutes ago

Govt not to succumb to any pressure; JUIF protest ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover illicit liq ..

3 minutes ago

Rain/dust storm expected at isolated places in dis ..

3 minutes ago

Hyderabad Development Authority declares number of ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.