Houthis Claim Drone Strikes On Saudi Aramco Facilities In Riyadh

Fri 19th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Houthi rebel movement in Yemen's northeast on Friday conducted six attacks on facilities belonging to the Saudi Aramco oil company in Riyadh with drones, Houthi military spokesman Yahia Saria said.

"We are announcing a military operation on the sixth day of the Muslim month of Shaaban, as a result [of this operation] we hit Saudi Aramco targets with six drones and we hit targets with extreme precision," Saria told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah news channel.

The military spokesman also called on foreign companies and civilians to stay away from military targets and life support facilities that "could become targets for our forces."

