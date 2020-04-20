The Houthi rebel movement has said that the group shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Saudi-led coalition in the western Yemeni province of Hudaydah

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The Houthi rebel movement has said that the group shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Saudi-led coalition in the western Yemeni province of Hudaydah.

"[The movement] has downed a spy drone of the aggression forces [the coalition] in the district of Ad Durayhimi [in Hudaydah's south]," the rebels said via its Al Masirah broadcaster.

Meanwhile, the alliance accused the Houthi movement of 1,096 violations of the ceasefire, which came into force on April 9 for two weeks.

On Friday, the members of the United Nations Security Council joined Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call on the warring parties, the legitimate government forces and the Houthis, to immediately cease hostilities on Yemeni soil in order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to this step, the air forces of the Saudi-led coalition conducted 23 air raids on the country's northeastern province of Marid and northwestern Jawf, as well as carried out attacks on the rebel-held capital of Sanaa and its suburbs.