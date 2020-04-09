UrduPoint.com
Houthis Fire Ballistic Missile At Yemen's Marib Amid Declared Ceasefire - Reports

Thu 09th April 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels have fired a ballistic missile at the Yemeni city of Marib amid the two-week ceasefire declared by the Saudi-led coalition, Saudi Arabia's Al-Ekhbariya broadcaster reported on late Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the state Saudi media reported that the Saudi-led coalition had put military operations on hold for two weeks. The move was welcomed by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.

Yemen has been mired in a conflict between the UN-backed government, headed by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis since 2015.

The parties signed a ceasefire agreement in late 2018, which, however, has soon collapsed.

In late March, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the ceasefire in all world's conflicts so that the focus could shift to the true "fight of our lives," referring to the pandemic of COVID-19. Both the UN-backed Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels have expressed support for the initiative, but the clashes are still underway.

