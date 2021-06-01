UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthis In Yemen Block Access To COVID-19 Vaccines In Areas They Control - Rights Group

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Houthis in Yemen Block Access to COVID-19 Vaccines in Areas They Control - Rights Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Coronavirus vaccines have yet to reach areas in Yemen controlled by Houthi rebels, who have dismissed the pandemic as an American conspiracy and suppressed information on the disease, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Tuesday.

"The deliberate decision of the Houthi authorities' to keep the real number of cases of COVID-19 under wraps and their opposition to vaccines are putting Yemeni lives at risk," HRW Deputy middle East Director Michael Page said in a press release. "Pretending Covid-19 does not exist is not a mitigation strategy and will only lead to mass suffering."

As of early 2021, the Houthi-controled Health Ministry in Sanaa, Yemen's capital, reported only one COVID-19-related death, four confirmed cases and two recoveries since the pandemic began, the release said.

Yet Doctors without Borders said in March that their teams in Yemen were seeing a drastic rise in the number of people seriously ill with COVID-19, the release added.

In the same month, Houthi leader Abdul Malik Al-Houthi dismissed the pandemic as an American conspiracy during a television interview, according to the release.

Yemen's internationally recognized government received 360,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 31 as the first batch, part of 1.9 million doses that the nation was due to receive in 2021 from the COVAX global distribution program, HRW said. Nevertheless, no vaccines have reached areas under Houthi control, it added.

Related Topics

Yemen Same Lead Sanaa Middle East March TV From Government Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

52 minutes ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

52 minutes ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

53 minutes ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

3 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.