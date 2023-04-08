Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Houthis In Yemen Say Exchange Of Prisoners With Government Delayed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Houthis in Yemen Say Exchange of Prisoners With Government Delayed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) The Houthi rebels (Ansar Allah movement) in Yemen have announced the postponement of a prisoner exchange with the government.

A prisoner exchange deal was reached between the Yemeni government and the Houthis in March, during talks in Switzerland.

"The International Committee of the Red Cross informed us that the start of the prisoner exchange deal was put off for three days because the side in Marib (the Yemeni army) is not ready to implement it," the head of the Houthis' prisoner affairs committee, Abdul Qader al-Murtada, said on Twitter.

According to Sputnik sources, the prisoner swap between the Houthi rebels and the Yemeni government was initially set to start on April 11 and was planned to be concluded in three stages, with the expected release of over 880 prisoners.

Earlier this month, a Yemeni diplomatic source told Sputnik that the Houthis and the Yemeni government had reached an agreement to extend the truce for six months.

The previous truce expired in October 2022, but the parties were not able to reach an agreement on its extension immediately afterward because of the Houthis' demand that the government allocate to them part of the revenues from oil and gas sales from government-controlled territories.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The situation was exacerbated in March 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition, working in cooperation with the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The latter have retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles into Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Firing Army Prisoner Exchange Twitter Yemen Oil Saudi Marib Saudi Arabia Switzerland March April October Gas 2015 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry lauds Army Ch ..

8 hours ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Ca ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Canadian Diplomatic Mission

8 hours ago
 US Official to Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia to D ..

US Official to Visit Montenegro, N. Macedonia to Discuss Russia, China - State D ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.