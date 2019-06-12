Houthis Launch Attack on Saudi Anha Airport in Southwest - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Insurgents from the Ansar Allah movement, known as the Houthis, launched an attack on a Saudi Arabia's Abha airport in the southwest of the country, local media reported.

According to a Houthi military source, as cited by the Houthi Almasirah news outlet, the missile targeting the airport had hit its mark successfully.

Saudi Arabia has not confirmed the attack.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia repelled two Qasef-2K combat drones launched by the Houthis, targeting the King Khaled Military base in Saudi Arabia's southern Aseer province.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.