UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthis Launch Attack On Saudi Anha Airport In Southwest - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:40 AM

Houthis Launch Attack on Saudi Anha Airport in Southwest - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Insurgents from the Ansar Allah movement, known as the Houthis,  launched an attack on a Saudi Arabia's Abha airport in the southwest of the country, local media reported.

According to a Houthi military source, as cited by the Houthi Almasirah news outlet, the missile targeting the airport had hit its mark successfully.

Saudi Arabia has not confirmed the attack.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia repelled two Qasef-2K combat drones launched by the Houthis, targeting the King Khaled Military base in Saudi Arabia's southern Aseer province.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Related Topics

Attack Abha Saudi Arabia March 2015 Media From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Kashmiris resolute to take liberation struggle to ..

15 minutes ago

DIG Operations gives away cash awards, commendatio ..

10 minutes ago

Commander Us Navcent Meets Chief Of The Naval Staf ..

20 minutes ago

Supreme Court allows five pcercent annual increase ..

10 minutes ago

US Naval Commander calls of Naval Chief

10 minutes ago

Handsome amount earmarked in budget as subsidy for ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.