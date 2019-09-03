Houthis Launch Ballistic Missile Targeting Airport in Southern Saudi Arabia - Spokesman

The Houthi movement launched a ballistic missile targeting the Najran airport in Saudi Arabia's southwest, Yahya Sarei, the movement's spokesman, said Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The Houthi movement launched a ballistic missile targeting the Najran airport in Saudi Arabia's southwest, Yahya Sarei, the movement's spokesman, said Tuesday.

"The forces launched ballistic missile BADR-1 targeting the Najran airport and other military positions," Sarei said.

According to the spokesman, the missile reached the target and caused disruptions of air navigation at the airport.

The Houthi movement is on one side to the violent conflict in Yemen, which is ongoing since 2011. The other side comprises forces of the internationally recognized government of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi. The official authorities have been supported by an Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia since 2015.