Houthis Launch Drone Attack Targeting Abha International Airport - Military Spokesman

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Houthi rebels have launched an airstrike against the Abha International Airport in Asir Province in southern Saudi Arabia, Yahya Saria, the Houthi military spokesman, said.

"The Air Force has launched another airstrike. A Samad-3 class drone hit a sensitive target at Abha International Airport," Yahya Saria wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier, the military spokesman announced that a successful airstrike had been launched in southern Saudi Arabia with two Qasif-2 drones targeting the Malik Khalid Airbase.

The Saudi-led coalition said early on Sunday that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone in southern Saudi Arabia. The drone attack injured one local resident and damaged five buildings and three civilian vehicles, according to the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense. The coalition blamed the drone attack on Yemen's Houthi movement.

The Yemeni Armed Forces said on Twitter on Saturday that the Yemeni troops had shot down two Houthi drones in Nihm District, in Sanaa Governorate, and pushed back Houthi militia in the area. In another tweet, the armed forces said that the Saudi-led coalition had launched four strikes on Houthi positions, "causing human and material losses on militia's ranks."

Houthi military spokesman Saria said on Sunday that the recent drone attacks launched by Houthis in southern Saudi Arabia were a response to the attacks on the movement's positions in Yemen.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015, at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.