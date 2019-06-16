Houthis Launch Drone Attacks on 2 Saudi Airports in Southwest - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Insurgents from the Ansar Allah movement, known as the Houthis, launched attacks on Saturday using combat drones on two airports in the southwest of Saudi Arabia, local media reported.

According to a Houthi military source, as cited by the Houthi Almasirah news outlet, the missiles targeted the Jizan and Abha airports and hit their marks successfully.

On Wednesday, the Houthis used combat drones to launch an attack on the Abha airport. On Tuesday, the insurgents launched a drone attack on a Saudi military airbase in the south and the Saudi army repelled the attack.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. A Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The conflict has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.