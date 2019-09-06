UrduPoint.com
Houthis' Missile Attack Disrupts Navigation In Saudi Airport - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 08:56 PM

A Yemeni rebel Houthi movement has launched a missile at Najran airport in southwest of Saudi Arabia , disrupting navigation there, a spokesman for the movement, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, said on Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) A Yemeni rebel Houthi movement has launched a missile at Najran airport in southwest of Saudi Arabia , disrupting navigation there, a spokesman for the movement, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, said on Friday.

"The missile forces launched the missile BADR-1, which targeted drones at the Najran airport," Saree said on his Facebook page.

He added that the missile hit the target "with high accuracy," causing "the disruption of air navigation at the airport."

According to the Houthis' spokesman, the strike was consistent with the international humanitarian law and necessary measures had been taken to protect civilians.

Another attack targeted "the Saudi troops and the Yemeni forces in Najran," Saree said.

The attack was preceded by a "precise intelligence operation while the enemy was preparing for a large offensive toward the positions on the border," according to Saree.

Saudi Arabia is leading a coalition of states backing the internationally-recognized Yemeni government in its fight against Houthi that has been ongoing for several years now.

