Houthis On Way To Geneva To Discuss Prisoners Exchange With Yemeni Gov't - Official

Tue 15th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) A delegation of the Houthi rebel movement on Tuesday left Sanaa for Geneva to talk about the issue of prisoners exchange with the Yemeni government, the head of the rebel committee for prisoner affairs, Abdul Qader al-Murtada, said.

"We will soon fly from Sana'a International Airport to Geneva to participate in the continuation of special discussions under the auspices of the United Nations on the issue of prisoners of war," al-Murtada tweeted.

The Houthi official added that the movement hopes for a breakthrough in the issue after negotiations.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for over five years now. Hadi's forces work in close cooperation with the Saudi-led coalition that has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels since March 2015.

More Stories From World

