Houthis Propose End To Yemeni War Amid Coronavirus-Related Ceasefire - Document

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:55 PM

Houthis Propose End to Yemeni War Amid Coronavirus-Related Ceasefire - Document

Yemen's Houthi rebels have proposed an initiative to end the nearly five-year-long war in the country, which provides for a "complete and final cessation of hostilities, land, sea and air military operations," says a document that was seen by Sputnik

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Yemen's Houthi rebels have proposed an initiative to end the nearly five-year-long war in the country, which provides for a "complete and final cessation of hostilities, land, sea and air military operations," says a document that was seen by Sputnik.

The initiative was directed to the UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, amid a ceasefire announced by the Saudi-led coalition in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

The document postulates the "cessation of hostilities and all military operations throughout Yemen as well as on the border with Saudi Arabia immediately after signing, including the use of drones and boats against the kingdom, the relocation of all forces and heavy weapons, and the termination of air raids."

The document also called for the ban on all foreign forces from the territory of Yemen and a ban on Yemeni forces from conducting raids on Saudi territory.

The rebels urge the UN to issue a resolution taking into account the proposals of this document and force the parties to the conflict to implement it according to the mechanism developed with the participation of military committees representing all sides.

Sputnik obtained the document hours after the Saudi-led coalition declared a two-week ceasefire in accordance with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' call to halt all conflicts in the world amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

The Shia Houthis have been engaged in a conflict against the Yemeni government and the Saudi-led coalition since 2015, which has resulted in one of the worst humanitarian situations in the world.

