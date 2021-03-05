Yemen's Shia rebel Houthi movement on Friday conducted a major airstrike on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid Air Base in the country's southwest with the use of five drones, Houthi military spokesman Yahia Saria said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Yemen's Shia rebel Houthi movement on Friday conducted a major airstrike on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid Air Base in the country's southwest with the use of five drones, Houthi military spokesman Yahia Saria said.

"The air force conducted this Friday afternoon a heavy airstrike on a number of vital and sensitive targets on Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushiat, with the use of five Qasef-2k drones," Saria wrote on Twitter, adding that the attack was accurate.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi-led coalition said that it downed two bomb-laden drones launched by Houthi rebels.

The movement has recently stepped up attacks against Saudi Arabia.