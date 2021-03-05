UrduPoint.com
Houthis Say Carried Out Major Drone Airstrike On Saudi Arabia's Southwestern Air Base

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:17 PM

Houthis Say Carried Out Major Drone Airstrike on Saudi Arabia's Southwestern Air Base

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Yemen's Shia rebel Houthi movement on Friday conducted a major airstrike on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid Air Base in the country's southwest with the use of five drones, Houthi military spokesman Yahia Saria said.

"The air force conducted this Friday afternoon a heavy airstrike on a number of vital and sensitive targets on Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushiat, with the use of five Qasef-2k drones," Saria wrote on Twitter, adding that the attack was accurate.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi-led coalition said that it downed two bomb-laden drones launched by Houthi rebels.

The movement has recently stepped up attacks against Saudi Arabia.

More Stories From World

