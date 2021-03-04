MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels said on Thursday they had carried out a missile strike on a facility of the Saudi Aramco oil company in Saudi Arabia's city of Jeddah.

"The missile forces managed today to strike [a facility] of the Saudi Aramco company in Jeddah with a Quds 2 cruise missile. The strike was precise," Houthi spokesman Yahya Sarea said.

Saudi Arabia has not commented on the issue yet.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015, at the request of Hadi. Recently, the Houthi movement has stepped up attacks against Saudi Arabia.