Houthis Say Downed Arab Coalition Intelligence Aircraft In Yemen's Saada Province

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 03:13 PM

Houthis Say Downed Arab Coalition Intelligence Aircraft in Yemen's Saada Province

The Yemeni Houthi rebel movement announced on Tuesday that it had shot down a reconnaissance aircraft belonging to the Saudi-led coalition in the Saada province, which borders Saudi Arabia

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The Yemeni Houthi rebel movement announced on Tuesday that it had shot down a reconnaissance aircraft belonging to the Saudi-led coalition in the Saada province, which borders Saudi Arabia.

"The air defense system was able to shoot down the intelligence aircraft in the Kitaf district, east of Saada province, near Saudi Arabia's southwestern Najran province, while carrying out hostile actions inside Yemeni territory," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Serai said.

Serai added that the plane was shot down with "an appropriate weapon," without giving further details.

Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, has been fighting the Houthi movement for over four years. The conflict has been described by the United Nations as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with nearly 80 percent of the 24 million total Yemenis currently in need of aid and protection.

