UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthis Say Downed US Drone In Yemen's Dhamar Province

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:10 AM

Houthis Say Downed US Drone in Yemen's Dhamar Province

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Yemen's Ansar Allah rebels (Houthi movement) said on Tuesday their air defense had shot down a US multipurpose drone MQ-9 over the province of Dhamar in the central part of the country.

"The missile, which downed the drone, was modernized on the spot and will soon be shown at a press conference," the movement's spokesperson said, as quoted by the Houthi-controlled broadcaster Al Masirah.

He warned that the Saudi-led Arab coalition "should think a thousand times before invading Yemen's airspace," because the rebels had the opportunity to prevent alien aircraft from appearing in the skies over Yemen.

Yemen, a small nation in the south of the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015, with the rebels retaliating against the attacks. US drones are often used in Yemen to destroy suspected terrorists.

Related Topics

Drone Yemen Dhamar March 2015 From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Islamic world being mobilized to raise voice again ..

5 hours ago

Flood in river Sutlej can affect 9 mauzas in distr ..

5 hours ago

PTI members attend workshop Understanding Pakistan ..

5 hours ago

UK Prime Minister Urges India to Resolve Kashmir D ..

6 hours ago

World Bank President to Meet With Zelensky on Augu ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi seeking to be regional centre of Muay Th ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.