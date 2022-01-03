UrduPoint.com

Houthis Say Foreign Crew Still On Board Captured Emirati Vessel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Houthi rebels who seized an Emirate-flagged vessel off the Yemeni coast warned the Saudi-led military coalition on Monday that there were foreign crew members aboard

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) Houthi rebels who seized an Emirate-flagged vessel off the Yemeni coast warned the Saudi-led military coalition on Monday that there were foreign crew members aboard.

The ship was attacked in the Red Sea near the western port of Hodeida overnight.

Houthis say it is a military ship loaded with war supplies, while coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki claims it is carrying medical equipment.

Yemeni rebels warned the Saudi-led Arab coalition, in a brief statement released by the Houthi-run al-Masirah news website, against attacking the ship whose international crew was still on board.

The coalition has been fighting Houthis for more than six years after they overran the Yemeni capital in the north and ousted the internationally-recognized president, Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

