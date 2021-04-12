UrduPoint.com
Houthis Say Launched Drone Attack On Saudi Arabia, Including Aramco's Units

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 02:16 PM

Houthis Say Launched Drone Attack on Saudi Arabia, Including Aramco's Units

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Yemen's Shia rebel Houthi movement has launched a massive operation on Saudi Arabia's soil with the use of drones and ballistic missiles, with the latter's "sensitive military sites" and refineries of Saudi oil giant, Aramco, being among targets, the Houthi-run Al Masirah channel reported on Monday, citing the movement's military.

Seventeen drones were used when attacking the sites, the channel said, adding that Aramco's refineries in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah and Jubail areas were targeted by 10 drones of the Samad-3 type.

Saudi "sensitive military sites" were also attacked by five Qasef-2K drones and two ballistic missiles of the Badr-1 type, according to the Houthi military.

The movement noted that the offensive has lasted since Sunday evening until dawn today, and objectives were successfully achieved.

