Houthis Say Launched Large-Scale Operation Against Saudi-Led Coalition In Port Of Mocha

Tue 26th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Houthi movement has carried out a large-scale military operation against the Saudi-led coalition in the Red Sea port city of Mocha in response to the latter's massive attacks in the province of Al Hudaydah, the movement-controlled Al Masirah tv channel reported on Monday, citing the Houthi military spokesman.

According to Yahya Saria, nine ballistic missiles and 20 drones were involved in the operation.

He claimed that over 350 coalition troops, including Saudis, Emiratis and Sudanese, had been killed or injured during the operation. The Houthis also allegedly destroyed five arms depots, a number of armored vehicles and disabled Patriot systems.

Saria noted that since the ceasefire, the coalition had conducted 67 airstrikes in Al Hudaydah, with 22 attacks registered on Monday alone. In total, the Houthis claim about over 30,000 breaches since the truce took effect.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2015. In December 2018, during the UN-led consultations in Sweden, the parties agreed to a ceasefire in the port city of Al Hudaydah, an exchange of prisoners and establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area.

