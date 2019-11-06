Houthis Say Peace Deal Between Yemeni Government, Separatists Does Not Matter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The Yemeni Houthi rebel movement criticized the signing of a Saudi-brokered power-sharing deal between the country's internationally recognized government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC).

"The Riyadh agreement does not matter to the Yemenis since it was signed by parties cooperating with the aggressor. The signing of this agreement was imposed on those who did not have their own will, and consider it an achievement in ending their war in Yemen," the Houthis council member Muhammad Ali al-Khusi said.

Al-Khusi noted in an interview with Almasirah broadcaster that pro-government forces and the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia continued the offensive in various directions under intense airstrikes. According to him, the coalition has carried out 52 attacks mainly targeting the Saada province bordering with Saudi Arabia, causing enormous damage to the property of Yemenis and their farms.

On Tuesday, the Yemeni government and the STC signed in Riyadh an agreement under the auspices of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the crown prince. Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and STC President Aidarus Zoubaidi attended the signing of the agreement.

The agreement stipulates the return of the Hadi government to the capital Aden, which was seized by the STC forces in August, unifying the two sides' combatants under a central command and establishing a government with equal power-sharing.

Since August, Aden, the temporary seat of the government, and other southern areas have been a scene of violent clashes between the southern separatists and the government, which had been formerly allied against the rebel Houthi movement. Saudi Arabia has made attempts to broker a peace deal between the sides.