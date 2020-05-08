UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthis Say Saudi-led Coalition Launch Airstrikes On Two Yemeni Provinces

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

Houthis Say Saudi-led Coalition Launch Airstrikes on Two Yemeni Provinces

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The forces of the Saudi-led coalition have conducted at least 20 air raids on Yemen's northeastern and northwestern provinces in violation of the declared ceasefire, the Houthi rebel movement said on Friday.

"The coalition's air forces conducted 11 air raids on the Yemeni northeastern province of Marib," the movement said via its Al Masirah tv broadcaster, adding that all airstrikes targeted the province's Sirwah district.

According to the channel, the coalition has also attacked the northwestern province of Saada, which borders Saudi Arabia.

Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Sarea has accused the Arab coalition of carrying out over 76 offensive operations and 810 airstrikes since the start of a ceasefire announced by the alliance.

Meanwhile, on Friday the Saudi-led coalition lashed out at the Houthi rebels of 104 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours with the use of heavy and light weapons on Yemeni soil.

On April 8, the coalition declared that it would halt all military operations in Yemen for a 14-day period in response to a call of the United Nations for a global ceasefire amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, since then, the Houthi movement and the coalition repeatedly accused one another of violating the truce. In late April, the coalition extended the ceasefire for a month amid the pandemic.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Alliance Marib Saudi Arabia April TV All Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Six civilians including three children injured in ..

4 minutes ago

Death toll rises to 605 after 25, 837 cases of Cor ..

26 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes and Congratulates the New Iraqi Gover ..

47 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 8, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE hails formation of new Iraqi government

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.