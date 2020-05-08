Houthis Say Saudi-led Coalition Launch Airstrikes on Two Yemeni Provinces

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The forces of the Saudi-led coalition have conducted at least 20 air raids on Yemen's northeastern and northwestern provinces in violation of the declared ceasefire, the Houthi rebel movement said on Friday.

"The coalition's air forces conducted 11 air raids on the Yemeni northeastern province of Marib," the movement said via its Al Masirah tv broadcaster, adding that all airstrikes targeted the province's Sirwah district.

According to the channel, the coalition has also attacked the northwestern province of Saada, which borders Saudi Arabia.

Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Sarea has accused the Arab coalition of carrying out over 76 offensive operations and 810 airstrikes since the start of a ceasefire announced by the alliance.

Meanwhile, on Friday the Saudi-led coalition lashed out at the Houthi rebels of 104 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours with the use of heavy and light weapons on Yemeni soil.

On April 8, the coalition declared that it would halt all military operations in Yemen for a 14-day period in response to a call of the United Nations for a global ceasefire amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, since then, the Houthi movement and the coalition repeatedly accused one another of violating the truce. In late April, the coalition extended the ceasefire for a month amid the pandemic.