UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthis Say Saudi-led Coalition Launched 23 Airstrikes On Several Yemeni Provinces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:46 PM

Houthis Say Saudi-led Coalition Launched 23 Airstrikes on Several Yemeni Provinces

Air forces of the Saudi-led coalition have conducted 23 air raids on Yemen's northeastern and northwestern provinces despite the coalition announcing a halt of activities amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Houthi rebel movement said on Friday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Air forces of the Saudi-led coalition have conducted 23 air raids on Yemen's northeastern and northwestern provinces despite the coalition announcing a halt of activities amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Houthi rebel movement said on Friday.

"The coalition's air forces conducted 16 air raids on the Yemeni northeastern province of Marib, 10 of which were launched on its Majzar district, and six on Medghal," the movement said via its Al Masirah tv broadcaster.

According to the channel, the coalition has also attacked the northwestern province of Jawf, which borders Saudi Arabia, by seven airstrikes.

On April 8, the coalition announced that it would halt all military operations for a 14-day period in response to a UN call for a global ceasefire due to the worldwide crisis.

Following that, the legitimate government's foreign minister, Mohammed Al-Hadhrami, said that the ceasefire had become a necessity, and called on the warring parties, the government forces and the Houthi rebels, to join the efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Yet, on Thursday, a Yemeni military source told Sputnik that the Arab coalition had carried out several airstrikes on the rebel-held Yemeni capital of Sanaa and its suburbs. The coalition, in turn, accused the Houthis of 547 violations of the ceasefire, which was declared last week.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Marib Sanaa Saudi Arabia April TV All Government Arab

Recent Stories

Russia's COVID-19 Incidence Growth Remains Smooth, ..

3 minutes ago

Macron Suspicious of China's Coronavirus Success

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan directs making Corona sa ..

3 minutes ago

Belgium's COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 5,000, Case Cou ..

3 minutes ago

Traders seek Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry ..

3 minutes ago

Bulls rule as PSX gains 1502 points to close at 32 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.