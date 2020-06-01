UrduPoint.com
Houthis Say Saudi-led Coalition Launched Over 30 Airstrikes On 3 Yemeni Provinces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:21 PM

Houthis Say Saudi-led Coalition Launched Over 30 Airstrikes on 3 Yemeni Provinces

The Saudi-led coalition has recently carried out over 30 intensive air raids on three western Yemeni provinces, the Houthi movement said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The Saudi-led coalition has recently carried out over 30 intensive air raids on three western Yemeni provinces, the Houthi movement said.

At least 22 airstrikes were launched on the province of Marib, northeast of the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, targeting its two districts of Sirwah and Majzar, while another nine air raids hit the Saada province, the Houthi rebels said on their official news website late on Sunday.

According to the movement, another province in western Yemen - Hajjah - was subjected to at least four airstrikes by the coalition's air forces.

Both Saada and Hajjah border Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday, the Houthi movement accused the Arab coalition of carrying out more than 111 air raids on the country's five areas within 48 hours.

The airstrikes come amid a unilateral ceasefire declared by the coalition in response to the United Nation's calls for temporary peace as the world tries to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

