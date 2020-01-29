UrduPoint.com
Houthis Say Targeted Saudi Aramco Facilities With Rockets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:17 PM

The Houthi movement in Yemen said Wednesday they had launched strikes at Saudi Arabia's Saudi Aramco oil company facilities and at airports in the cities of Abha and Jazan in the southwest of the kingdom

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The Houthi movement in Yemen said Wednesday they had launched strikes at Saudi Arabia's Saudi Aramco oil company facilities and at airports in the cities of Abha and Jazan in the southwest of the kingdom.

According to the Houthis' statement in Telegram, they launched "a large number of rockets and drones" at "Saudi Aramco facilities in Jazan and airports in Abha and Jazan, as well as Saudi military base in Khamis Mushait and sensitive targets deep into the Saudi territory."

