Houthis Say They Have Right To Respond To US Decision To Designate Them Terrorists

Mon 11th January 2021 | 01:43 PM

A senior member of Yemen's Houthi-run Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, said on Monday that the behavior of incumbent US President Donald Trump's administration is "terrorist" and that the movement has the right to respond to such actions, including the designation of Houthis as a terrorist organization

Late on Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed his country's intention to designate Yemen's Shia rebel Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, as a foreign terrorist organization.

The decision could be reportedly announced as early as Monday. Three leaders of the movement � Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim � should also be blacklisted.

"Policy and actions of the Trump administration are terrorist ... We reserve the right to respond to any classification that comes from the Trump administration or any other one," Al-Houthi wrote on Twitter.

