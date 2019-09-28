UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthis Say Took Captive Several Thousand Saudis In Recent Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 10:37 PM

Houthis Say Took Captive Several Thousand Saudis in Recent Months

Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels have taken captive several thousand Saudi servicemen during the operation near the Saudi border city of Najran over recent months, Houthi forces spokesman Gen. Yahya Saria said on Saturday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels have taken captive several thousand Saudi servicemen during the operation near the Saudi border city of Najran over recent months, Houthi forces spokesman Gen. Yahya Saria said on Saturday.

"The mass scale military operation God's Victory near Najran is the biggest months-long operation against the enemy forces since the start of aggression ... The operation left three brigades fully defeated, hundreds of vehicles seized and thousands of enemy servicemen captured, mostly .

.. officers and soldiers of the Saudi army," Saria said.

He vowed to disclose further details of the operation in the near future.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. Despite the peace accord, signed in Stockholm in 2018, the tensions have significantly escalated in recent months.

Related Topics

Army Vehicles Saudi Najran Stockholm March Border 2015 2018 God Government

Recent Stories

Prime minister strongly condemns Chaman blast; con ..

49 seconds ago

Northern in trouble against Sindh in QD Trophy

53 seconds ago

Lampard gets first home league win as Chelsea beat ..

4 minutes ago

Economy most important issue after Kashmir: Dr Sal ..

4 minutes ago

Big-spending Toulon humbled by promoted Brive in T ..

4 minutes ago

Constitution Committee May Amend Syria's Main Law ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.