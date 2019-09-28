Houthis Say Took Captive Several Thousand Saudis in Recent Months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels have taken captive several thousand Saudi servicemen during the operation near the Saudi border city of Najran over recent months, Houthi forces spokesman Gen. Yahya Saria said on Saturday.

"The mass scale military operation God's Victory near Najran is the biggest months-long operation against the enemy forces since the start of aggression ... The operation left three brigades fully defeated, hundreds of vehicles seized and thousands of enemy servicemen captured, mostly .

.. officers and soldiers of the Saudi army," Saria said.

He vowed to disclose further details of the operation in the near future.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. Despite the peace accord, signed in Stockholm in 2018, the tensions have significantly escalated in recent months.