BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Insurgents from the Ansar Allah movement, known as the Houthis, have shot down a Saudi-led coalition's reconnaissance aircraft in the skies over Yemen not far from the border with Saudi Arabia , local media reported on Saturday citing a military source.

"A reconnaissance aircraft operated by hostile forces was shot down in al-Mazraq district in Harad town, Hajjah province," the source said as quoted by Houthi-controlled Al Masirah tv.

Saudi Arabia has not yet commented on the incident.

The Saudi-led coalition has been engaged in the civil war in Yemen since March 2015, when it started to carry out airstrikes against the Houthi armed rebels at the request of Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - over 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid.

In December 2018, for the first time in several years, the parties to the conflict in Yemen met for a negotiation, which was organized by the United Nations in Stockholm. They managed to reach a number of important agreements, in particular, to implement a ceasefire, exchange prisoners and open humanitarian corridors in the port city of Al Hudaydah.