Houthis Urge Reopening Of Sanaa Airport In Talks With UN Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 01:30 AM

Houthis Urge Reopening of Sanaa Airport in Talks With UN Envoy

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Houthi spokesman Mohamed Abdel Salam renewed on Wednesday Yemeni rebels' calls for the reopening of the Sanaa airport, in talks with Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.

"We discussed possibilities for the opening of the Sanaa international airport," Salam said to the pro-Houthi Al Masirah television channel.

The negotiations took place in the Omani capital of Muscat.

They also discussed outlooks for humanitarian aid deliveries to northern Yemen.

The airport in Yemen's rebel-controlled north grounded flights shortly after the war broke out in late 2014 and has remained shut during the five-year Saudi-led air campaign against Houthis.

In a surprise move, rebels offered last month to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia if its coalition stopped strikes on their positions. The Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs said the kingdom judged other parties by their actions.

