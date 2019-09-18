UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houthis Used Drones With 4 Warheads To Attack Saudi Aramco Facilities - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:42 PM

Houthis Used Drones With 4 Warheads to Attack Saudi Aramco Facilities - Spokesman

The Houthi rebels used drones with four warheads which attacked oil facilities in Saudi Arabia from three different positions, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Serai told local media on Wednesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The Houthi rebels used drones with four warheads which attacked oil facilities in Saudi Arabia from three different positions, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Serai told local media on Wednesday.

Speaking live on Al-Masira tv Channel, Serai demonstrated the photographs taken on the territory of the attacked facilities before and after the incident. He added that the pictures were obtained by the Houthi intelligence.

"The drones, which were used for the attack, were Qasef and Sammad-3. They are capable of covering a distance of 1,700 kilometers (1,056 miles).

They ... carried four warheads and were launched from three different positions," he said.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Defense Ministry's spokesman Col. Turki al Maliki said an Iranian-made Delta Wing drone was deployed to attack the Saudi Aramco facilities.

Meanwhile, Iran has repeatedly refuted the allegations of Iran's complicity in attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the Houthis' attack on Saudi oil facilities is nothing but a warning against the movement's "enemies" who started a war in Yemen.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Iran Yemen Oil Saudi Saudi Arabia Media TV From

Recent Stories

Sharjah introduces US business community to promis ..

46 minutes ago

Flydubai celebrates five years of operations to Ka ..

46 minutes ago

Tripartite MoU between ZHO, Musanada, Tadweer

1 hour ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED372. ..

1 hour ago

UAE monetary base up to AED386.3 bn in August

1 hour ago

Israeli Prime Minister Praises US President's Deci ..

few seconds

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.