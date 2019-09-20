Houthis Vow to Stop Drone Attacks on Saudi Arabia, Expect Reciprocity - Mahdi al-Mashat

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) Ansar Allah militants, who seized power in northern Yemen, are halting drone attacks against Saudi Arabia and expect Saudi authorities to stop military actions against Yemen as a reciprocal move, President of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen Mahdi al-Mashat said Friday.

"We stop attacking the territory of Saudi Arabia using drones and other types of weaponry. We are expecting a similar statement from Saudi Arabia announcing a halt to all types of attacks on the territory of Yemen," al-Mashat said.

He stressed, though, that the Houthis reserve the right to respond if Saudi Arabia does not react to their initiative.