Houthis Vow To Stop Drone Attacks On Saudi Arabia, Expect Reciprocity - Mahdi Al-Mashat

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:00 AM

Houthis Vow to Stop Drone Attacks on Saudi Arabia, Expect Reciprocity - Mahdi al-Mashat

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) Ansar Allah militants, who seized power in northern Yemen, are halting drone attacks against Saudi Arabia and expect Saudi authorities to stop military actions against Yemen as a reciprocal move, President of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen Mahdi al-Mashat said Friday.

"We stop attacking the territory of Saudi Arabia using drones and other types of weaponry. We are expecting a similar statement from Saudi Arabia announcing a halt to all types of attacks on the territory of Yemen," al-Mashat said.

He stressed, though, that the Houthis reserve the right to respond if Saudi Arabia does not react to their initiative.

Your Thoughts and Comments

