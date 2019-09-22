UrduPoint.com
Houthis Warn Saudi Arabia Of More Damaging Attacks If Riyadh Continues Military Action

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 04:10 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) Ansar Allah militants, also known as Houthis, who seized power in northern Yemen, warned Saudi Arabia of new, more damaging attacks on the country's vital facilities if Riyadh continues military action against Houthis-controlled territories in Yemen.

On Friday, Houthis said they were halting drone attacks against Saudi Arabia and expected the Saudi authorities to stop military actions against Yemen as a reciprocal move.

"With halting of their aggression and shelling, our army will also stop missile strikes and the use of drones in remote territories of Saudi Arabia. Against the backdrop of the ongoing shelling, blockade and aggression, our strikes will become more painful, deadly and destructive, will affect even more remote areas, and there will be no red lines for us then," the movement's leader Abdul-Malik Houthi told Al-Masira tv channel.

The remarks come against the background of the recent drone attacks on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities, which forced the Saudi Arabian national oil company to shut down its Abqaiq and Khurais facilities. Although the responsibility was claimed by the the Houthis' military wing, Riyadh and Washington have put the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted the accusations.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

