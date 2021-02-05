UrduPoint.com
Houthis Welcome US Decision To Stop Support For Offensive Operations In Yemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:30 AM

Houthis Welcome US Decision to Stop Support for Offensive Operations in Yemen

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The Yemeni Shia Houthi rebels have welcomed the US decision to stop its support for the offensive operations in Yemen, the movement's foreign minister told Sputnik.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said Washington was stopping all support for Saudi Arabia's offensive operations in war-torn Yemen but would continue to defend its ally against other threats. Biden also vowed to step up diplomatic efforts aimed at solving the conflict by peaceful means.

"Sanaa is supporting all the US efforts aimed at ending sufferings of the Yemeni people caused by the military aggression as well as at terminating this pointless war, lifting the blockade, reaching the settlement and fair peace for the benefit of Yemen and the Yemeni people and the preservation of its sovereignty," Hisham Sharaf Abdalla said.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014.

The Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia launched an operation to support the internationally recognized government of Hadi in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over the vast part in the north of the country, including the capital of Sanaa.

