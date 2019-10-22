UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hover-taxi Whizzes Over Singapore, Firm Eyes Asian Push

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:45 PM

Hover-taxi whizzes over Singapore, firm eyes Asian push

A drone-like flying taxi whirred over Singapore's waterfront Tuesday, with the firm behind the test hoping the aircraft will revolutionise travel in traffic-choked Asian cities

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :A drone-like flying taxi whirred over Singapore's waterfront Tuesday, with the firm behind the test hoping the aircraft will revolutionise travel in traffic-choked Asian cities.

The 18 propeller vehicle, developed by German firm Volocopter and with a pilot onboard during the test flight, took off from a promontory and flew for about two minutes and 30 seconds around the Marina Bay district.

Heavy rains in the morning almost delayed the flight, but the skies cleared in time for the battery-operated, two-seater taxi to quietly fly past skyscrapers.

While the hover-taxis -- resembling small helicopters but powered by drone-like technology -- can fly autonomously, there was a pilot aboard during the test for safety reasons.

Volocopter has already tested the aircraft in Dubai, Helsinki, Germanyand Las Vegas but the Singapore trial is the first in the heart of a city.

Related Topics

Technology German Dubai Vehicle Helsinki Singapore Las Vegas From Asia Rains

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport deals with 21m items o ..

8 minutes ago

Orientation for undergraduate students held at Uni ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to start dir ..

15 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

16 seconds ago

KP govt taking steps to resolve businessmen grieva ..

18 seconds ago

Iraqi Prime Minister to Reveal Results of Probe In ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.