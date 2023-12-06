How a fight over state property is destablising Bosnia

Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The controversial leader of Bosnia's Serbs Milorad Dodik was set to stand trial in a Sarajevo court Wednesday for refusing to recognise rulings made by an international envoy charged with overseeing the country's peace accords.

The unprecedented trial follows months of soaring tensions between Dodik and Bosnia's international high representative Christian Schmidt, after the Bosnian Serb leader refused to recognise the envoy's annulment of laws passed by Dodik earlier this year.

Bosnia's high representative is charged with overseeing the enforcement of the Dayton Agreement that ended the country's bloody civil war in the 1990s.

At the heart of the dispute between Dodik and Schmidt has been a long-running fight over state property in deeply divided Bosnia.

Here's a brief breakdown of the issue.

What is state property?

Following the end of Bosnia's war in the 1990s, the Balkan country has been governed by a dysfunctional administrative system created by the Dayton peace accords.

Bosnia is divided into two bodies -- a Muslim-Croat federation and a Serb entity known as Republika Srpska (RS), which are connected by a weak central government.

The two entities are guaranteed a large degree of autonomy.

But for almost 20 years, the political representatives of Bosnia's three main communities -- Bosniak Muslims, Catholic Croats and Orthodox Serbs -- have failed to reach a deal concerning the distribution of state property.

This includes around one thousand pieces of real estate, rivers, forests and land, along with government buildings and military installations.

Dodik has long argued that the separate entities are the owners of the property under their control, not the central government.

In the absence of an agreement, the issue has been effectively "frozen" since 2005, when the international high representative at the time passed a law prohibiting the selling of state property, pending the adoption of new legislation.

To date, the issue has never been formally resolved.

What does Dodik want?

Dodik has regularly accused Bosnia's international envoy along with Western powers of trying to deprive the RS of "its assets" to "weaken" the RS.

"The question of property is a red line, there can be no discussions," Dodik said earlier this year.

In the past year, the RS parliament has repeatedly passed legislation stating that property in the entity belongs to the public institutions that run them.

The attempts at legislating the issue were later axed by the international envoy Schmidt.

Where are things headed?

Dodik has continued to threaten that if Schmidt passes a sweeping law on state property in Bosnia, the RS will declare independence immediately.

"As soon as we see that he has done this, you should know that the decision on the independence of Republika Srpska will be taken that very evening. So let them try," Dodik warned in September.

In April, Schmidt set up a working group bringing together local and international experts, with the aim of proposing solutions to the property issue to the Bosnian central parliament.

However, no proposals have been presented to date.

Now, Dodik faces trial for crossing Schmidt and if convicted of undercutting the international envoy, he faces up to five years in prison and a ban from participating in politics.